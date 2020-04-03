Jew Town landlords to waive rent 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the vendors of Jew Town at Mattanchery struggle financially amid the Coronavirus scare, a handful of landlords have rallied together to support them. “With no business happening, we knew well that it would be an uphill task for the traders to pay the monthly rent.

We understand that it is an extraordinary situation. So, we took a collective decision to ease their financial burden by waiving off the rent during the lockdown period,” said Junaid Sulaiman, a landlord and secretary of Handicrafts Association. Some landlords in Jew Town own four or more shops each and 95 per cent of the shops are rented out to traders from Kashmir.

According to Junaid, Joe and Abdul Azeez, who own many shops in the Jew Town, a decision has also been taken to waive off 50 per cent of the rent for two months in the post-lockdown period. “Even after lockdown, it would take some time for the traders to stabilise. It is a token of goodwill, a small gesture and it would benefit around 40 tenants,” says Junaid. Meanwhile, Sajid Khati, president, Kashmiri Association said the move brings them great relief.