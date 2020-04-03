STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PVS Hospital all set to receive Covid-19 patients

Besides, the district administration has also shortlisted 284 more hospitals in the district for setting up care centres.

District Collector S Suhas and Fort Kochi Sub-Colletor and Incident Commander Snehil Kumar Singh visit PVS Hospital in Kochi on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renovation of PVS Hospital, which was taken over by Ernakulam district administration to set up the Covid-19 Care Centre in the wake of the virus outbreak, was completed on Thursday.Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas visited the hospital to assess the progress of renovation work. “The existing facilities of Government Medical College, Kalamassery, Aluva Taluk Hospital and Muvattupuzha General Hospital are enough to meet the current requirement. Care centres are being set up to meet emergencies.

“If the number of positive cases increases in the district, facilities made available at PVS Hospital will be used. Patients from Idukki and Alappuzha can also be accommodated at the hospital,” said Suhas.
PVS Hospital was taken over by keeping the possibility of emergencies like community transmission. Currently, the hospital has 15 ventilators, 70 ICU beds and 70 regular beds for patients. Along with installing new equipment, all the existing equipment and the building were disinfected as well.  
The hospital was taken over by Covid incident commandant and Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh. Departments like revenue, fire and rescue, motor vehicles, public works and other volunteers took part in the renovation work.

Besides, the district administration has also shortlisted 284 more hospitals in the district for setting up care centres. Major hospitals like Lakshmi Hospital, Apollo Hospitals at Angamaly and Al Shifa Hospital at Edappally, besides other government hospitals, will be taken over in case of emergencies.

Kanayannor tehsildar Beena P Anand and land acquisition tehsildar Muhammed Sabir led the renovation works. Ernakulam Medical Officer N K Kuttappan and National Health Mission programme manager Dr Mathews Numbelil were in charge of ensuring the medical facilities at the centre. They were helped by doctors Haneesh, Ganesh Mohan and Rakesh in the process.

