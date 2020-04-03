STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
they help to ease lockdown woes

The volunteers of Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force help in community kitchens, sanitising public spots and delivering essential items to households  

Volunteers of Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force engaged in sanitising public spots

By  Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid all the chaos, the Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force (KVYAF) is proving to be a role model with its selfless service. KVYAF, a group of youngsters formed post the 2018 flood, brings together like-minded individuals who selflessly serve society during the testing times.Following the Covid-19 outbreak, the KVYAF members in the district got together to make and distribute sanitisers to the public. They have, since then, moved on to the delivery of essential items and medicines to households, helping in the community kitchen and cleaning public places in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Services.

“After the notification for enlisting volunteers was sent out, we received around 450 applications. This is in addition to the existing 500 volunteers. But keeping in mind the safety protocols, we have limited the number of volunteers to those have received disaster management training,” says Aravind Sajeevan, district captain of the force.

In addition to KVYAF, there are youth co-ordinators actively operating in 47 panchayats in the district. They work in coordination with the community kitchens being run by the local bodies. At least a dozen volunteers work under the youth  co-ordinators and help in the distribution of foods to households. 

“While we have a core team of around 40 trained volunteers, during the lockdown, we have deployed at least 350 volunteers in various activities across the district. All of them are in the age group of 20 to 40. We work in coordination with the district administration as well as LSGs. Since ration shops have started functioning, we have deployed a few volunteers to help these shops too. There around 50 women who are a part of the activities,” said Sabitha C T, district youth programme officer.

The community kitchen volunteers get to the kitchens in the morning and ensure food delivery to houses in the afternoon while the ones with the Fire and Rescue Services work in morning and afternoon shifts, engaging in disinfection of public places. 

While for home delivery service, orders for the day are taken till afternoon after which the delivery begins. Medicines are delivered on an emergency basis. “We receive around 30 to 40 delivery requests per day. For medicines too, around a dozen calls come in,” adds Aravind. Orders can be placed through KVYAF helpline number or KVYA website. The orders and locations are coordinated by the district IT cell.

Corporation volunteers
The corporation has started two destitute camps in SRV HSS and Government Girls High School, Ernakulam. The camps have around 50 volunteers who are a part of various social service organisations. “Around 400 destitutes are housed in the camps. Many of them have spent a large part of their lives on the street, which has made it more challenging for us to deal with them. The corporation is now in the process of enlisting more volunteers from each division,” said Rafimon P M, corporation health inspector. 
The volunteers help in serving food brought from the community kitchens, assist them to carry out their daily tasks and control fights. 

the services
