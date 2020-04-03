STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested under new Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance

Sojan Antony, 30, hailing from Piraroor in Kalady, was arrested for unnecessary travel and ignoring the warnings of health workers, according to the Rural police.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons were on Thursday arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police under the newly promulgated Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, for violating the lockdown advisory. Sojan Antony, 30, hailing from Piraroor in Kalady, was arrested for unnecessary travel and ignoring the warnings of health workers, according to the Rural police.

“Sojan and a few others, who were loitering in the streets, allegedly verbally abused Gireesh Kumar, health inspector with Community Health Centre (CHC), Kalady, when they were asked to go home at 5.30 pm on Wednesday. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody,” said an officer with the Nedumbassery police station.

In the second instance,  Mahinkutty, 52, residing at Mandatharam, Perumbavoor, was arrested for allegedly obstructing the duty of police personnel deployed on duty at Bangladesh Colony in Palakattuthazham, Perumbavoor.

The Ordinance vests the government with sweeping powers to ban public gatherings, impose curbs on both public and private transport, issue guidelines for social distancing and restrict functioning of offices, commercial establishments and schools/colleges. Violation of the regulations and instructions is punishable with a two-year jail term or  fine of up to Rs10,000  or both.The offence is cognisable and bailable.

Earlier, Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik said Rural police will intensify vehicle checking at various locations and will initiate legal action under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, against those violating the lockdown advisory.

