Art for  uncertain times

KOCHI: Arosh Thevadathil, co-founder of Funchershop design studio, uses his art to depict socially-relevant issues, His witty-yet-heartfelt sketches on the Covid-19 pandemic have struck a chord with his followers

Beneath the streetlight sits a policeman in flesh and blood having dinner. His wife and daughter, imaginary individuals outlined, serve and comfort him. The artwork, reminiscent of the current times, is an ode to those who sacrifice their safety and venture out for duty, whilst requesting us to stay indoors during the pandemic-induced lockdown. “The first thing I was reminded of when I saw such a picture, was the absence of his family. I wanted my train of thought to reach the audience. So, I tried to portray the same by a sprinkling of fantasy, it has touched several people,” says the artist Arosh Thevadathil, one of the co-founders of the Bengaluru-based design studio Funchershop. Through his works, Arosh has depicted socially-relevant issues with a smack of empathy and tincture of humour.

Take for his instance his various conceptions on Covid-19, the ensuing lockdown and being in quarantine. Cleverly incorporating Malayalam movie characters with dialogues on the virus, staying safe and precautionary measures to be followed, Arosh has managed to strike a chord with his audience. The epic scene in which actor Sreenivasan takes Thilakan on his cycle in ‘Nadodikaattu’ has the virus illustration in place of Thilakan’s head. In a conversation between them, it is implied that one might as well go to the isolated ward if he/she wants to venture out. “The primary aim is to reach the common man. Therefore, I chose characters and movies that were familiar to the people of Kerala,” he says.

Another frame shows the virus hand-in-hand with fake news, two evils the country currently battles. That is not all. Arosh has also taken a leaf out of his own life as inspiration. “My wife who is currently pregnant is staying in her hometown. Whenever she calls me, she advices me to cook austere meals and not go for a lavish spread at a time when everyone is unsure about the availability of supplies,” he says. This has been brilliantly illustrated by the artist.

In 2018, Arosh’s illustration of a pregnant woman being airlifted by a helicopter during the flood went viral. “I don’t believe in art for art’s sake. If I’m talented, my work should be able to create a ripple of change. That is how the flood image happened. I’d seen it on a video and it was recreated that very night itself,” he quips.

The Kozhikode native speaks to Express on his signature styles. “Most of my illustrations have big and cute faces. I’m am particular of capturing the right expression. Also, fantasy is an element in my artwork -- I study animation movies. A lot of my artwork includes conversations and episodes on my friends and family,” he says.

The artist is an alumnus of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts. “My father discovered my talent as a child. I learnt art under Vishnu Namboodiri when I was young and then joined RLV. The advertising and design space always intrigued me -- as a result I specialised in applied art and worked in a design studio for the experience.

After serving as art director for Stark Communications during which I worked for Kerala Tourism’s campaigns, I joined Ogilvy and Mather. Post which I met Suresh Ramakrishnan and we started Funchershop which sells products such as T-shirts, posters and mugs while simultaneously doing branding and interior design projects,” he adds.

