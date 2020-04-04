STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Art for  uncertain times

Beneath the streetlight sits a policeman in flesh and blood having dinner. His wife and daughter, imaginary individuals outlined, serve and comfort him.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Arosh Thevadathil, co-founder of Funchershop design studio, uses his art to depict socially-relevant issues, His witty-yet-heartfelt sketches on the Covid-19 pandemic have struck a chord with his followers

Beneath the streetlight sits a policeman in flesh and blood having dinner. His wife and daughter, imaginary individuals outlined, serve and comfort him. The artwork, reminiscent of the current times, is an ode to those who sacrifice their safety and venture out for duty, whilst requesting us to stay indoors during the pandemic-induced lockdown. “The first thing I was reminded of when I saw such a picture, was the absence of his family. I wanted my train of thought to reach the audience. So, I tried to portray the same by a sprinkling of fantasy, it has touched several people,” says the artist Arosh Thevadathil, one of the co-founders of the Bengaluru-based design studio Funchershop. Through his works, Arosh has depicted socially-relevant issues with a smack of empathy and tincture of humour.

Take for his instance his various conceptions on Covid-19, the ensuing lockdown and being in quarantine. Cleverly incorporating Malayalam movie characters with dialogues on the virus, staying safe and precautionary measures to be followed, Arosh has managed to strike a chord with his audience. The epic scene in which actor Sreenivasan takes Thilakan on his cycle in ‘Nadodikaattu’ has the virus illustration in place of Thilakan’s head. In a conversation between them, it is implied that one might as well go to the isolated ward if he/she wants to venture out. “The primary aim is to reach the common man. Therefore, I chose characters and movies that were familiar to the people of Kerala,” he says.

Another frame shows the virus hand-in-hand with fake news, two evils the country currently battles. That is not all. Arosh has also taken a leaf out of his own life as inspiration. “My wife who is currently pregnant is staying in her hometown. Whenever she calls me, she advices me to cook austere meals and not go for a lavish spread at a time when everyone is unsure about the availability of supplies,” he says. This has been brilliantly illustrated by the artist.

In 2018, Arosh’s illustration of a pregnant woman being airlifted by a helicopter during the flood went viral. “I don’t believe in art for art’s sake. If I’m talented, my work should be able to create a ripple of change. That is how the flood image happened. I’d seen it on a video and it was recreated that very night itself,” he quips.

The Kozhikode native speaks to Express on his signature styles. “Most of my illustrations have big and cute faces. I’m am particular of capturing the right expression. Also, fantasy is an element in my artwork -- I study animation movies. A lot of my artwork includes conversations and episodes on my friends and family,” he says.

The artist is an alumnus of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts. “My father discovered my talent as a child. I learnt art under Vishnu Namboodiri when I was young and then joined RLV. The advertising and design space always intrigued me -- as a result I specialised in applied art and worked in a design studio for the experience. 

After serving as art director for Stark Communications during which I worked for Kerala Tourism’s campaigns, I joined Ogilvy and Mather. Post which I met Suresh Ramakrishnan and we started Funchershop which sells products such as T-shirts, posters and mugs while simultaneously doing branding and interior design projects,” he adds.

ARTIST  TAKE
According to Arosh, he is particular of capturing the right expression for his characters. His work also depicts an element of fantasy which is an outcome of his interest in animation movies. “A lot of my artwork includes conversations and episodes on my friends and family,” says Arosh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp