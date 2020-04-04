Binu making a mark

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming from an underprivileged family in the coastal area of Pallom, it was not easy for Binu B to find his way to the top. The support and encouragement he received from Suresh Rajappan, coach at MMSAC and Sajith Paulose, a former Santosh Trophy player were vital in shaping his career. Having started playing football from a young age, it was his performance at a tournament organised by LiFFA, a Manvila-based football academy, that became a turning point in his career. “Sajith used to give practise sessions to me and a couple of boys to prepare us for the tournament known as the Ladders Cup. Before that, we used to play on the beach,” says Binu.

He had also received his first pair of football boots during the time. “The Pallom St Francis Xavier’s Church, who sponsored our team, gave us boots for the tournament. It was a new experience for the players as most of them including me, had not worn boots until then,” he says. Binu’s impressive performance in the tournament got him selected for a 13-day camp organised by LiFFA and subsequently to MMSAC where he had flourished as a player.

Binu credits Suresh Rajappan, his father figure at the club, for giving him basic accessories like boots and jerseys that he couldn’t afford at the time. The rigorous coaching sessions conducted by Suresh at MMSAC during the period also helped Binu to turn into a better player during the period, getting him an invitation to FC Madras in 2018. “I was one of the four players who were selected to the FC Madras team from around 250 players who appeared for selection,” he says.

After having represented FC Madras in the 2018 U-18 I-League and 2019 2019 I-League second division, Binu currently plays for the Vels University football team in Chennai. One of his most notable achievements with the team includes winning the SSN Trophy 2020 All-India football tournament held in Chennai last month. Confident of his football abilities, Binu is hoping to make it to the Tamil Nadu Santosh Trophy team by next year. “Playing for Tamil Nadu is a target that I have been wanting to achieve for some time. I will also be appearing for the selection trials of Chennaiyin FC reserves team which will be held this year,” says Binu.