Firefighters join the battle against Covid-19

Not just police and health officials, but even officers of the Fire and Rescue Services Department in the district are working overtime to carry out Covid-19 prevention activities in the district.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:31 AM

Fire and Rescue personnel sanitising the village office at Varapuzha using sodium hypochlorite and water  Albin Mathew

By Toby Antony 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Not just police and health officials, but even officers of the Fire and Rescue Services Department in the district are working overtime to carry out Covid-19 prevention activities in the district.Their work has increased as summer is at its peak increasing the likelihood of fire-related accidents. Still, the officers carried out 2,293 disinfection and decontamination activities in the one week of the lockdown.

As per the data with the department, 1,016 decontamination activities were carried out at public places, including ATMs, market, FCI godowns, bus stands and railway stations in the district in the past week. Around 123 decontamination drives were held in hospitals. Isolations wards and quarantine areas were decontaminated 25 times, while vehicles transporting essential goods were disinfected 154 times.

The officers also delivered medicines to 18 elderly persons, including one in Malappuram, and delivered food from community kitchens to 875 persons. On six occasions, they helped transport patients to hospitals in ambulances. They were also involved in 53 Covid-19 prevention awareness campaigns. Around 288 civil defence volunteers were roped in for the various activities.“We carry out nearly 200 decontamination activities at public places and hospitals daily. Our officers are involved in Covid-19 prevention activities throughout the day. The entire manpower of every fire station is being utilised. On Wednesday, we delivered medicines to an elderly person in Malappuram,” said Ernakulam District Fire Officer Gogy J S.

Meanwhile, fire stations in the district are stretched out thin as there is a rise in fire-related mishaps in the summer. The Eloor fire station, which has two fire tenders and a limited number of officials, doused five fires, including the one that broke out at a waste dumping yard in Kalamassery, recently.“The entire team has to be on high alert as a large number of fire-related accidents are reported between February and April. In most cases, dry grass in remote places catches fire. We face difficulty in reaching the places due to their remoteness,” said an official.

on their toes 
Covid-19 prevention activities by Fire and Rescue Services officials in the district during lockdown
Hospitals decontaminated: 123 times
Isolation wards decontaminated: 25 times
Public places disinfected: 1,016 times
Vehicles disinfected: 154 times
Medicines supplied to 18 elderly persons
Food supplied to 875 persons 6 people taken to hospitals

