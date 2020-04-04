STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koratty police providing food for drivers

Since all eateries close at 5pm, the drivers who travel at night have difficulty in getting food.

Published: 04th April 2020

Police officials of Koratty station distributing food packets to truck drivers

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: During the hard times of lockdown, the police officials of Koratty Station are turning good samaritans with them distributing food and water to drivers who travel along the NH-544 stretch connecting Thrissur and Ernakulam. The initiative was led by sub-inspector P K Arun. “Since the check post acts as a border sealing point, a group of policemen have been deployed here throughout the day. During these checks, it became evident that long-distance drivers were having difficulty in getting food. It was then that we decided to help them,” said Arun.

Since all eateries close at 5pm, the drivers who travel at night have difficulty in getting food. The initiative began a few days after the lockdown was announced, on a small scale with just about 50 food packets per day. But its success has brought in support from various organisations and are now able to distribute around 500 packets per day. Bottled water is also provided. Food packets are brought in and distribution begins at around 6pm and lasts till 9pm.

“We are also ensuring food for drivers of tourist buses and trucks that were forced to stay put in Angamaly following the lockdown. We are planning to continue the service till the lockdown ends,” added Arun. “There is a lot of support from the people here. The station has also made arrangements for distribution of food grains to migrant labourers in Angamaly region.

The station also acts as a collection point for food items donated by various people. These are then taken to the migrants,” said Thambi KV, assistant sub-inspector. “It has been a rewarding experience. While some eagerly accept the packets, others ask us to save it for the vehicles following them. Trucks are coming from as far as Karnataka with food items and some cross the borders with pineapple,” added Thambi

