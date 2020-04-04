Nearly 1L guest workers staying in Ernakulam district

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of migrant workers in the district is almost double the figure as per the official data prepared by the Labour Department. In a survey conducted by the department as per the instructions of Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar in the district, around 92,930 migrant workers are living in the district in 2,017 labour camps. In the earlier survey, the number of migrant workers living in 189 camps in the district was around 45,523.

The agricultural minister, who is in charge of the district to contain the outbreak of Covid-19, decided to initiate a survey after several migrant workers started protesting on the road alleging lack of sufficient food and transportation facility to their native place. “It is a fact that the real number of migrant workers staying in the district is much different from the official data prepared by the Labour Department. To make a complete data of migrant workers in the district, we have decided to prepare a complete database with the help of revenue officials,” said Sunil Kumar.

A large number of migrant workers is staying in Moovattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Kunnathunadu taluks. As per the data, 49,770 persons are living in 500 camps. Meanwhile, the increase in the number of migrant workers has also affected the district administration’s action plan to provide sufficient food.

“We are taking all details of migrant workers, including information about their family, Aadhaar number, bank account, contractor details, work details and living conditions.

The increase in number of migrant workers is a huge relief for us as we can arrange help and also monitor their movements, said the minister, adding that the government is also going to provide ID cards to migrant workers and the data collected from Ernakulam district will be merged with the state database. He said 385 camps have been set up to distribute food to migrant workers in the district.