Patients to get medicines free of cost in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the nation-wide lockdown, financially backward patients under the Aluva local assembly constituency will get medicines free of cost at their doorstep. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath has launched the project for the constituency. The MLA has already reached an agreement with 21 medical shops in the constituency to deliver medicines on credit basis.

“With the announcement of the lockdown, many poor patients in Aluva constituency are struggling to get their life-saving medicines. Even some of them are not able to afford them as they are not getting any income. So we are helping them overcome the crisis,” MLA said. The project will run till April 14. “The project will be implemented under the sponsorship of philanthropists.

As many as 24 volunteers, 17 pharmacists and some pharmacy students have extended their support. Patients who need the medicine should contact the prescribed pharmacists in their respective areas, along with the medicine details, name and phone number. Pharmacists will also inform volunteers in real-time. Volunteers would then go to medical shops, buy medicines, and deliver them directly to patients,” the MLA said. He said the payment to the medical shops will be done after the lockdown period. “If the medicines are not available in the medical shops in their respective area, we will arrange it from the nearest medical shops available,” he added.