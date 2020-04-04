Plans afoot to tide over sanitiser shortage

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A shortage of isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient for manufacturing hand sanitisers, is becoming a major challenge for the state government. Authorities concerned say the state is struggling to mobilise isopropyl alcohol to ensure a steady supply of hand sanitisers for health workers, hospitals and the general public. With the state running out of options, efforts are now on to bring in 100 barrels of isopropyl alcohol from a Pune -based company. Officials told TNIE that Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd has agreed to supply isopropyl alcohol to Kerala. Given the rising demand, many manufacturers and suppliers have jacked up the rates.

While a litre of isopropyl alcohol costed `60 earlier, the pri ce has now gone up exponentially. At the same time, the Kerala State Drugs Control Department is getting multiple applications every day seeking licenses for the production of hand sanitisers. Acc o rding to depar tment officials, over 32 manufacturers including government agencies are currently engaged in the production of the same. “Because of the acute shortage of isopropyl alcohol, we have asked the Excise Department to handover seized ethyl alcohol for the purpose,” an official said.

“Some distilleries in the state are ready to start manufacturing hand sanitisers with immediate effect.” The authorities are also exploring other options and talks are on with manufacturers based in Tamil Nadu to ensure additional supply of isopropyl alcohol. “There is a huge demand for sanitisers and we have to ensure its availability at hospitals and also for the common man,” the official said. “People are going out for work and once the lockdown is lifted, the demand will increase further. This has become a necessity to counter the spread of Covid-19,” added the official.

To control other malpractices by private parties, the Drugs Control Department is encouraging public sector undertakings to take up mass p r o d u c t i o n o f h a n d sanitisers. Health experts and the World Health Organisation recommend hand sanitisers with an alcohol content of more than 60 per cent to neutralise Covid-19.

