Police come to the rescue of a sick girl

Men in khaki might appear gruff and stern, but when it comes to helping the needy they don’t hesitate a bit.

Archana Binu, who is suffering from dengue fever, being helped by police officials at Kaloor on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Men in khaki might appear gruff and stern, but when it comes to helping the needy they don’t hesitate a bit. On Friday, the policemen deployed at Kaloor junction came to the rescue of two girls who wanted to go to the hospital.

“It was around noon when we saw two young girls standing near the Kaloor private bus stand,” said Benny P D, sub-inspector, Edappally traffic police station. According to him, one of the girls appeared to be sick. “So we decided to enquire what their problem was. The girls, aged 20 and 26, said they were waiting to hail a ride to the general hospital,” said Benny. The girls showed us the documents, which proved that they were saying the truth, he added.

“One of the girls named Archa Binu, who is a first-year fashion design student, was suffering from dengue and had been asked by the hospital to come in for blood tests,” he said. So, the cops rushed to get them a ride. “The policemen gave us chairs to sit while they got busy getting us a ride,” said Archa. “We stay at a hostel in Kaloor and had come to the bus stand hoping to hail a ride. Three days ago I was rushed to the hospital at 12.30 am after I felt breathlessness.

Once there, the blood tests came in I was diagnosed with dengue,” she said. Archa was sent home with medicines and asked to report back three days later for repeat blood tests.“We were going in for these tests,” she said. According to her, the cops had to run around a bit before getting an ambulance to take us to the hospital. “If it was not for them, we would have been still stuck at Kaloor waiting for a ride,” said Archa. Her blood results came negative for dengue and they came back after hailing an autorickshaw.
 

