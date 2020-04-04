State considering package for fishermen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government may announce a relief package for fishermen affected by the lockdown and prohibitory orders clamped to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma. “We are concerned about the plight of fishermen who have been affected by the lockdown and depletion of fish stocks in the coastal waters. All fishermen are eligible for the free foodgrain being distributed through the ration shops. We are considering a relief package which will be unveiled if the situation worsens,” she told TNIE.

Meanwhile, industry sources said the state has incurred losses to the tune of around Rs2,000 crore due to the Covid lockdown which has paralysed the sector. The losses may climb up to Rs3,500 by April 14.Though Mastyafed has announced interest-free loan of Rs5,000 to fishermen, majority of the fishermen will not benefit from it, said Charles George, state president, Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikyavedi.“We have submitted a memorandum to the chief minister urging him to sanction Rs5,000 monthly compensation to fishermen for three months. However, there has been no response.

The government should seek a relief package from the Centre to help out the fishermen,” he said. Additionally, various fishermen unions have questioned the fisheries minister’s decision to allow limited number of fishing boats to resume fishing activities. “Only small country boats are venturing into the sea and the catch is sold in the local markets. As there are restrictions on ferrying the catch, it is difficult to take it to the markets located in interior parts of the state,” said Charles.The fishermen have also objected to the decision to suspend auctioning at harbours.