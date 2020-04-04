Two priests arrested for holding Mass

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural police on Friday arrested two Christian priests and parish members for conducting Mass at Puthencruz and Koothattukalam. The first case was registered at Puthencruz police station against Fr Geevarghese Chenganattukuzhy, parish priest of Kakkattupara St Mary’s Jacobite Church. He was arrested.

The Mass was organised at 5.30am in which four parish members also attended. Parishioners including Cyril Eldho, Eldho Saju, Pathrose Puravath and Eldho Peter were also arrested. However, other parishioners claimed that the vicar was conducting the Mass behind the closed door and the others were standing outside. The vicar was unaware of the gathering outside. The second incident happened at Koothattukulam Aattinkunnu St Mary’s Orthodox Church.

The Mass was held at 7am and the group of eight was led by Fr Geevarghese John. Those arrested included Saju Varghese, Thomas, Paulose, George Varghese, Geevarghese, Zacharia Saibu and Binoy.

According to police, the Mass was conducted publicly using the microphone. However, parishioners were under the impression that the gathering of up to eight members was permitted during the lockdown.