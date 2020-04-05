41 morning walkers arrested in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 41 people, including two women, out for morning walk in the upmarket Panampilly Nagar area here were on Saturday arrested under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 for violating the lockdown advisory. According to the Kochi City police, they had warned the residents after it emerged that some of them were hitting the streets repeatedly for their morning stroll.

However, this didn’t deter them and they continued with the daily routine, images of which were captured by the police drone camera. It constituted a violation of Section 144 (prohibitory orders) clamped on the district The accused have been charged under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and Section 4 of Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, the police said.

Later, the arrested were released on station bail. As per the ordinance the government can control events organised by the public, individuals and groups, to contain spread of Covid-19. The City police have intensified checks at various locations and are initiating legal action under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, against those violating the lockdown advisory.