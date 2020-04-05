STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lending a helping hand to pineapple farmers

As part of the campaign, one can order a minimum of 100 kg pineapples.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:31 AM

pineapples

For representational purposes

By ANILKUMART
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to extend a helping hand to the Vazhakkulam pineapple farmers who have suffered a huge loss due to the nationwide lockdown, the Association of Agriculture Officers by associating with the Moovattupuzha Pineapple Farmers’ Association is all set to start a two-day campaign starting from Sunday. The association is planning to launch the two-day campaign with the help of residents’ associations, NGOs and other organisations.

As part of the campaign, one can order a minimum of 100 kg pineapples. The order can be placed through a mobile number and the association will deliver the product to the doorstep the very next day. “Around 1,200 tonnes of pineapples are exported to North India daily. But now the situation has changed due to the lockdown. The farmers are suffering losses running into crores of rupees.

The drivers are reluctant to go to the northern states because of the Covid protocol. It is the duty of each of us to help the farmers by buying pineapples through the initiative,” said John Sherry, an agriculture officer, adding that only highclass quality pineapples which cost Rs 20 per kg will be delivered if once places an order.

He said if the residents’ associations and NGOs are ready to take up the distribution, it can help the spineapple producers to heave a sigh of relief. “The lockdown time can be used as an opportunity to prepare pineapple products like jam and jelly,” he said. The order can be placed by sending a WhatsApp message with the required quantity to the mobile numbers 9995820686, 9895691687, 9495 950275 and 9995155346.

