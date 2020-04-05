 ‘Limit faithful for Holy Week rituals’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil on Saturday came out with a letter for priests urging them to ensure the number of participants taking part in the Holy Week ceremonies is kept to the bare minimum. As per the letter, only less than four should participate in the ceremonies of Holy Week, that begins on Sunday. “If at all palm leaves are being blessed on Palm Sunday, it should be distributed to the public only after the lockdown period is over. I remind everyone to act by understanding the seriousness of the situation,” Mar Antony Kariyil said in the letter.

The letter also stated that police officers had visited the archbishop’s house on Saturday to discuss the restrictions imposed on the ceremonies due to the lockdown. After the discussions, an assurance was given to them that not more than four persons would take part in the ceremonies held at churches. Ernakulam rural police had on Friday arrested two priests of the Malankara Church and a few members of the laity for conducting masses with public participation at Puthencruz.