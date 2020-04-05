STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to track persons under home quarantine using mobile application

Tracking  hundreds of persons in home quarantine in the district will be possible with just a tap of the smartphone.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tracking  hundreds of persons in home quarantine in the district will be possible with just a tap of the smartphone. This is possible thanks to the Ernakulam Rural Police who have launched an exclusive android-based mobile app ‘Happy @ Home’ to track and get information about home quarantined persons in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The app not only tracks the movement of quarantined persons but also collects daily health information from the user with an aim to help in case of any emergency situation. Since an SOS feature is available in the app, it will fetch the user’s current location and share it with their specific contacts in case of emergencies.

The app also helps to communicate with the police in case of an emergency. A route map for those who are likely to be positive will be used to understand their previous travel details.

As per the data available with the district administration, 12,097 persons are under home quarantine in the district. “The app is aimed at strengthening the communication between the police and the people who are in home quarantine. If the person needs help immediately, he or she only needs to send an SMS. Action shall be taken by the station concerned.

The app can track the location of home quarantined persons. Police officers can also send a message to the page. Important notifications are also available through this app. The district police headquarters has made extensive arrangements to check the app and make suggestions,” said K Karthik, District Police Chief, Ernakulam Rural. The telephone numbers of police, ‘Disha’, JHO, Mental Council, Food Supply and Corona Control are available through the app. At present, the app can be downloaded from https://happyathome. web.app and it will be soon available on play store.

