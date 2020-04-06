Kudumbashree’s short film competition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the aim of strengthening the bond between grandparents and children who are locked down in houses, the Kudumbashree Mission’s ‘balasabha’ is organising a short film competition for the children.

The topic of the two-minute-long short film is ‘me and my grandmother’. The short films should be sent to the block coordinators via WhatsApp. The coordinator will select one entry from each block and submit it to the district-level competition. Winners will be given awards after the restrictions are lifted.