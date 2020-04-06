Mechanised boats from other states barred entry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fisheries deputy director (Ernakulam) has prohibited the movement of boats to and from the district during the lockdown. The move comes in view of the possibility of people arriving from Tamil Nadu to Ernakulam on mechanised fishing boats.

The order forbids mechanised boats from other states from anchoring at landing spots or harbours in the district. “Any Keralite, who arrives in such boats and wants to disembark in the district, has to contact the Fisheries Department first,” said the order.

Boats from other states looking to stop here for refuelling before continuing their journey can do so by contact the Vypeen fisheries station between 10am and 5pm, said the directive. “Such boats have to finish refuelling in the presence of a Fisheries Department official and leave the shore as soon as possible,”it said Boats from the state that set out before March 24 can enter the district only after getting official sanction.