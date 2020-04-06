No fresh cases; 10,806 released from home quarantine in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving relief to the district health department officials, no COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district on Sunday. A total of 10,806 persons who were under home quarantine for 14 days have also been released. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged everyone who came to Kerala from foreign countries and other states since March 5, and those who have had close contacts with them to undergo a mandatory 28 days quarantine.

“Though the previous notification directs a mandatory 28-days observation for everyone who arrived between March 5 and March 24, a new notification issued by the Directorate of Health Service on Sunday states that only high-risk patients are required to remain in quarantine for the period. As most of the quarantine persons in the district are in the low-risk category, we released all of them from observation,” said DMO N K Kuttappan.

The officer also clarified that the condition of the 22-year-old who tested positive on Saturday is under control. “Except a mild cough, the patient’s condition is stable. The contact tracing of his family members is still under process. Remaining 17 positive cases are also in low-risk condition. The three UK nationals who are aged above 60 are also recouping well,” he said.

A total of 106 persons were added to home quarantine on Sunday, taking the total number of those under quarantine to 1,142. Nine more people were admitted to the isolation ward of which two are in Kalamassery Medical College, four at Aluva district hospital and three at a private hospital. A total of three persons were also discharged after testing negative. Out of the 41 patients under observation, 25 are at Kalamassery Medical College, four at Aluva district hospital, nine at the private hospital, two at Karuvelippady taluk hospital and the remaining one is at Muvattupuzha general hospital. Besides, 25 persons are being monitored at two Covid care centre in the district.