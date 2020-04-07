5.6% of people under quarantine in Ernakulam being monitored for co-morbidity

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the number of persons under home quarantine in Ernakulam district has come down in recent days, health officials are still monitoring the condition of 769 persons who have co-morbidity (having other diseases and also pregnant women). Health officials monitor them daily and update their health status to protect them from Covid-19-related infection.

As on April 2, a total number of 13,723 persons under home quarantine in the district were observed. The health of 94.4 per cent of these people was normal and 5.6 persons were found to have co-morbidity. As many as 1. 2 per cent were high diabetic and 0.9 per cent were having high blood pressure. Similarly, 0.1 per cent persons had cardiac issues. Some of them had undergone surgeries also. As many as 2.9 per cent of persons suffer from other serious ailments, including liver and kidney diseases. As many as 0.5 per cent were pregnant women. As on April 2, 769 persons with co-morbidity were under surveillance.

“As these persons are in the high-risk category, our health workers contact them daily. Two persons who died in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram belonged to the co-morbidity category. In case of any symptoms, our team personally visits them and examines their condition,” a health official said.

Since there were cases of pregnant women infected with Covid-19, special care is provided to them as well, a health official said. The data of these persons are maintained by Covid-19 district surveillance unit functioning at the district collectorate under additional district medical officer Dr Sreedevi.

“Data of each person, including those in surveillance, people with co-morbidity and high-risk category are maintained in a drive named C-tracker developed during Nipah and the August flood last year. Data will be collected and updated through field workers who visit people under surveillance. We have nursing students and volunteers who contact people in surveillance each day and update their health status,” an official said.

Man dies in Kalamassery MCH; Docs await Covid test results

Kochi: A 65-year-old Tripunithura native, who was admitted to the isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) Kalamassery, died on Sunday in the hospital. The deceased, Muralidharan, who had completed 28 days of quarantine, was taken to the hospital after he experienced chest pain and he reportedly died due to a heart attack even as his test results for Covid-19 were still awaited. However, the authorities are yet to confirm whether the death was due to Covid-19. “The person was brought to the hospital with chest pain and there were drastic variations in the ECG. He had been listed in the low-risk category for Covid-19 and had completed 28 days of home quarantine. His samples were taken and sent for testing. The results are likely to arrive by Tuesday,” said a official. Meanwhile, two more persons were admitted to the isolation wards at MCH, Kalamassery, on Monday. The number of patients at observation in isolation wards rose to 35 in the district. Of these, 19 are at Kalamassery MCH, four at district hospital, Aluva, two at taluk hospital, Karuvelipady, and 10 at various private hospitals. In all, 42 persons were directed to undergo home quarantine on Monday.

HC directs petitioners of private community kitchen to file representation with Collector

Kochi: The state government on Monday submitted before the High Court that no private organisations were allowed to conduct community kitchens and that there were restrictions on the number of persons doing work in such community kitchens. Additional Advocate General Ranjith Thampan made the submission. The petition filed by N Faizal and Arun Raj, state general secretary and Kollam district president of Youth Congress respectively, sought permission to conduct community kitchen in the district. Jomy K Jose, the counsel for the pensioners, submitted that the petitioners opened kitchens to deliver free food to migrant workers, elderly, home quarantined and homeless people. However, police issued an order directing to stop the kitchen. The court directed the petitioners to file a representation before the district collector and the collector to inform the decision.