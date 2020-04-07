STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agro centre feeds hundreds with its rich yield

The rich yield from the two acres of once fallow land at Chorakkuzhy in Koothattukulam is now feeding hundreds of residents, in the times of lockdown.

The kiosk of Pampakuda Block Model Agro Service Centre where organic veggies are being sold

By  Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

The vegetables cultivated organically are sold at the site and on a vending cart stationed at Anchelpetti. 
The produce includes cowpea, ladies finger, salad cucumber, pumpkin, amaranthus, and tomatoes. 
The cultivation, which started two months back, now yields up to 40 kg of vegetables per day. Maintained by the agro centre with the help of 28 staff, the vegetables have many takers. 

The centre had previously undertaken organic vegetable cultivation in the wick irrigation method. 
Along with the produce, seedlings and other organic inputs for farming are also being sold at their vending cart.“The organic cultivation was started under the ‘Jeevani – Nammude Krishi- Nammude Arogyam- Nammude Utharavadithyam’ project of the state government.

The project gains more importance in the time of lockdown when people are being encouraged to take up farming in their households. Various activities such as the distribution of seeds, seedlings and awareness programmes were undertaken by the agro service centre. Around 2.15 lakh seedlings have been distributed by the centre so far,” said Philip Varghese, assistant director of Agriculture, Piravom. 

“Ever since the lockdown was announced, we continued cultivation while following the safety protocols. All services of the green army under the agro service centre was available. The paddy harvesting machine of the centre is now being used in Kottayam,” said V C Mathew facilitator of the centre. Following the lockdown, the centre has also begun distribution of seeds and seedlings for home cultivation. These are being made available at Koothattukulam police checkpoint, Maveli stores and vegetable stores etc. 
The saplings are priced from Rs. 2.5 onwards. Hybrid varieties of saplings which will give yield within two to three weeks are being sold.

