Bake your blues away

If you would like to become ‘bakery-efficient’ this lockdown season, check out Jeemol Koruth’s online classes

Published: 07th April 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jeemol Koruth of Eva’s Healthy Bakes giving online classes on healthy baking with help of her laptop camera

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: They say, the way to a person’s heart is through his stomach. If that is right, then what can fix our stomachs right now could also energise our hearts. Jeemol Koruth, chef, connoisseur and founder of Eva’s Healthy Bakes could help you with it, despite the lockdown. Addressing the need of the hour, she is now launching online classes to help those bored at home and interested in baking simple, delicious and healthy treats. “Eva’s was the first bakery to push for local whole grain baking. Ragi, millets, wheat and rice are whole grains produced locally, and it is just as healthy and pleasing to your body as it is your heart,” she says. 

But for Jeemol, an entrepreneur, this idea was the result of necessities. You can tell by the way she talks about her staff, that she treats them next to family. “Most of them travel for many kilometres to come to work. So, we had to shut the shop on March 11. But then again, most of them depend on the salary to make a living. I wanted to pay them despite the lockdown, so I was thinking of ways to do it,” she says. Going online is not a new concept, but Jeemol’s recipe is food for a family activity. 

“You could say I’m technologically crippled,” she quips. “I’m the kind who hunts for buttons on my phone screen. But I took the time out and in a couple of days, I was familiar with the app called Zoom, and decided to do online videos,” adds Jeemol. Soon, she was in talks with a videographer, but that was when the lockdown presented itself as a plot twist. “That meant I had to do it all on my own. I set up the kitchen on my balcony, used the laptop camera, and started doing classes,” says the mother of three. She admits the first time was a little hard.

 “But then, it got better. Now I love it more than classes at my studio, because I can include more people. The sessions are super interesting. They love asking questions and I love answering them,” she says.
She cites an example. “Like how you must not use dry fruits directly while baking. It would tap into the moisture in your cake, making it dry and crack. My classes are not just learning a recipe by heart. It is about learning the art,” she says. 

This is quite evident from the many feedbacks she gets from her 50 plus students all over the world, including USA and Australia. “Just two hours after the class, I get texts on my phone with pictures of cookies and breads they have baked. Sometimes children and parents do it together, and they seem to be having a fun time. That is a beautiful thing to see,” Jeemol says. 

Above all, she believes that it is a good relief while people are at home. “I am someone who hates being idle, and I know so many working people who are. Baking healthy treats and then sharing them with your family is a great stress buster,” she says. The class includes 3 days of online workshops dedicated for bread, cakes and cookies. You can login on your laptop and communicate in Malayalam and English. 

Quick Wholewheat cookies

Wholewheat Atta     1.5 cup
Baking powder    1/2 teaspoon 
Cardamom powder     1/2 teaspoon 
Cinnamon powder     1/4 teaspoon 
Salt a pinch
Butter or ghee    1/2 cup
Jaggery powder    1/2 cup
Milk    1/4 cup

  • Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 
  • Mix together and sieve wheat flour, baking powder, cardamom powder, cinnamon powder and salt. 
  • In another bowl, add ghee to the sifted jaggery powder and mix using a whisk until combined and fluffy. Add the milk and mix.
  • Add the flour mix in to this, little at a time, combine well and and make a smooth dough ball.
  • Roll out the dough 1/4 inch thick,  cut in to shapes and bake for about 18 minutes or until the cookies turns crisp in golden colour.
