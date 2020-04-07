STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Banned tobacco product sellers held under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance

In another instance, two West Bengal natives were arrested with 50 bundles of banned tobacco products at Elavoor junction near Angamaly.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons attempted to sell banned tobacco products and 16 persons including Kerala Congress (M) district president, who organised a meeting in Kothamangalam amidst the lockdown, were arrested by the Ernakulam Rural Police under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance,2020, on Monday.  

According to the police, a 68-year-old was arrested with 75 packets of banned tobacco products at Chengamanad near Aluva on Monday. Kassim, a resident of Parambayam, was arrested with banned product, Hans, from near Chengamanad panchayat office.

In another instance, two West Bengal natives were arrested with 50 bundles of banned tobacco products at Elavoor junction near Angamaly. Miraj Mondal, 29 and Hassan Saja Saik, 23, were arrested while bringing the tobacco products to Puliyanam side from Elavoor Junction. All the arrested were also booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) apart from the charges under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance,2020, said police.

As many as 16 people including Kerala Congress (M) district president Shibu Thekkumpuram, who is also the chairman of the collective,’Ente Nadu Kothamangalam’, were arrested for holding a meeting in Kothamangalam under the banner ‘Ente Nadu Kothamangalam’ violating the lockdown advisory.
The meeting was convened at the office of the collective at Kozhippilly junction. Earlier, the police issued a notice against the organisers directing them not to hold a meeting. The accused were later released on station bail.

