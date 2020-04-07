Now shop from your home using DailyBuy

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Long queues, scorching heat, yelling customers and the Covid-19 threat have made purchasing groceries from supermarkets an ordeal during the lockdown time. Henceforth, the public need not have to face such an ordeal in the future as buying grocery items from supermarkets or a store is possible with just a tap on the smartphone.

Expeed Soft, a software company based in smart city, Kochi, has developed an android-based ‘DailyBuy’ application to overcome the difficulties caused due to the lockdown. According to its developers, DailyBuy app is designed in a manner to purchase groceries from the nearby store using a mobile phone. The customers can place the orders with a text or an image message. Once the order is placed, the real-time status can be seen on the application.

The customer can pick up the items from the supermarkets or ask them to deliver it depending on their convenience. The app also allows both the customer and the store to communicate in case of any clarifications. “Waiting in front of the supermarkets is always riskier and time-consuming during these days. Many of us in our office have to spend nearly two hours to get an entry into the supermarket. This prompted us to develop a mobile-based application as this helps both the customer and the supermarkets alike.

Keeping all these in mind, we decided to develop DailyBuy app,” said Anoop T P, team leader, Expeed Soft, when asked about launching the application. According to him, several supermarkets in Kochi have agreed to register with the app. “We have received positive feedback from several supermarkets and stores. Even several supermarkets have already started door delivery. Since it is so user-friendly, several shop owners have expressed positive feedback.

At present, the app can be downloaded from our Website www.dailybuylocal.com. Within one or two days, the app can be downloaded from play store and Apple platform,” added Anoop. Meanwhile, the company is offering the service both for the shopkeepers and the customers free of charge. “We have launched the app just to overcome the present crisis. So far, we are not planning to charge a fee for the users,” Anoop said.

HOW IT WORKS

Register on the app

Select nearby shop

Create shopping list

Select Delivery / Pickup

Wait for shopkeeper to accept or reject

Wait for the status ‘Ready to pickup’ or wait for the order to be delivered

If you have selected ‘Pickup’, go shopping once the status changes to ‘Ready to pick up’

Show your confirmation number at the door and pick it up

One-minute sign up

Shops can sign up in less than a minute. Shops of any size can enrol No computer system needed

Easy Ordering

With simplified ordering system, one can order using text or image

Live Order Status

Get notified on the bill amount, pickup status, etc

Easy Collaboration

Enable the customer to communicate with the store for clarifications