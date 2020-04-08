Agri centre to deliver poultry chicks at doorsteps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to promote poultry farming at a limited scale, the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute will deliver poultry chicks at the doorsteps of people. The KVK will also provide online classes on rearing chicks and producing quality meat and egg at home. The poultry chicks will be delivered only in Kochi corporation limits and Vypeen. Interested persons can book the chicks by sending a WhatsApp message to 9446120244.

Two months old and properly vaccinated chicks of Karimkozhi and Thalasserry desi breed will be supplied at your home as units of one male and four female chicks. One unit of Karimkozhi costs `1,325, while the rate of a Thalassery breed unit is `1,075. An online class will be given through KVK’s facebook page ‘ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra Ernakulam’ from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on April 12.