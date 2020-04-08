District admn to set up 545 first-line treatment centres

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to save people belonging to the vulnerable age group from Coronavirus infection, the district administration has decided to set up first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) across the district. This means, if a Covid-19 suspected person is staying with elderly persons at home, the person will be shifted to the FLTC.The district administration’s decision to set up such centres came after it was found that the mortality rate due to the virus among the vulnerable age group is higher than others. The district administration has already identified 545 such centres across the district in local bodies.

This facility is created by converting existing facilities like community halls in local panchayats into treatment centres where patients in the locality can reach out for care. “Ernakulam is the first district in the state that started implementing the FLTC system. When we analysed the data of other countries, we came to know that the mortality rate among the vulnerable age group is high. If a suspected person under home quarantine is staying with elder citizens in their home, it is a risky affair. So in order to avoid such kind of risk, we have decided to set up FLTCs,” said S Suhas, district collector.

As per the statistics prepared by the district administration, 3.71 lakh people are above 65 years.

“We have to decentralise the system and make a Primary Treatment Centre/ First-Line Treatment Centre at ward level. In every ward, there is a community hall/auditorium. A 25-bed Primary Treatment Centre could be set up in every ward. There are 80 items that are needed to set up a centre. What can be taken from the field will be set up by the community and other things which are mostly medical items are provided by the centre,” said the collector.

Meanwhile, the Field Response Homecare Team will be set up as part of the FLTC system. “Two such teams will be set up for each panchayat. The team includes nurses and doctors. Their major objective is to visit people with mild symptoms, test and clinically assess them,” the collector said.As per the information, the district administration is planning to set up 50,000 beds the number of cases goes beyond control.