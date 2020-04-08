STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

District admn to set up 545 first-line treatment centres

These will admit vulnerable kin of Covid-19 patients; existing facilities like community halls to be converted for the purpose

Published: 08th April 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to save people belonging to the vulnerable age group from Coronavirus infection, the district administration has decided to set up first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) across the district. This means, if a Covid-19 suspected person is staying with elderly persons at home, the person will be shifted to the FLTC.The district administration’s decision to set up such centres came after it was found that the mortality rate due to the virus among the vulnerable age group is higher than others. The district administration has already identified 545 such centres across the district in local bodies.

This facility is created by converting existing facilities like community halls in local panchayats into treatment centres where patients in the locality can reach out for care. “Ernakulam is the first district in the state that started implementing the FLTC system. When we analysed the data of other countries, we came to know that the mortality rate among the vulnerable age group is high. If a suspected person under home quarantine is staying with elder citizens in their home, it is a risky affair. So in order to avoid such kind of risk, we have decided to set up FLTCs,” said S Suhas, district collector.

As per the statistics prepared by the district administration, 3.71 lakh people are above 65 years.
“We have to decentralise the system and make a Primary Treatment Centre/ First-Line Treatment Centre at ward level. In every ward, there is a community hall/auditorium. A 25-bed Primary Treatment Centre could be set up in every ward. There are 80 items that are needed to set up a centre. What can be taken from the field will be set up by the community and other things which are mostly medical items  are provided by the centre,” said the collector.

Meanwhile, the Field Response Homecare Team will be set up as part of the FLTC system. “Two such teams will be set up for each panchayat. The team includes nurses and doctors. Their major objective is to visit people with mild symptoms, test and clinically assess them,” the collector said.As per the information, the district administration is planning to set up 50,000 beds the number of cases goes beyond control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp