Edayar gold heist: Accused gets interim bail

KOCHI: The High Court has granted interim bail to the sixth accused in the Edayar gold heist case which took place in May last year, in view of the lockdown. Granting interim bail to accused Deepak C for 30 days, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that though, prima facie, the allegations against him appeared very grave, it could not be ignored that a lockdown has been imposed in the country and citizens have been advised to practice social distancing and quarantine themselves.

“The Supreme Court and a full bench of the High Court had issued directives to decongest the jails. Hence, the accused can be granted provisional bail for 30 days,” the judge observed.According to the prosecution, an unidentified gang had attacked a car and fled with 20 kg of gold worth `6 crore in the Edayar industrial area in May 2019.