Fruit kits distributed to Covid-19 warriors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp), an entity under the Agriculture Department, on Tuesday distributed 7,000 fruit kits to officials who are engaged in Covid-19 prevention activities in Ernakulam. The kits were distributed to medical service officials, police personnel and revenue officials. Kudumbashree members of the Horticorp-run market in Maradu prepared the kits for the officials.

The distribution of fruit kits was conducted on a trial basis and similar initiative will be launched across the state soon. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar inaugurated the initiative at Madhav Pharmacy Junction.