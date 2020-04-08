Govt clears the air on community kitchen 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the allegations such as free food being supplied from the community kitchens in Kollam are not reaching the needy and only those with access to phones are getting food are baseless.The state government made the submission on the petition filed by Faizal and Arun Raj, state general secretary and Kollam district president of Youth Congress respectively, seeking permission to run community kitchen.

The court, however, said the complaint that the beneficiaries were not getting the food required to be addressed by the district collector. The petitioners informed the court that two volunteers of Youth Congress had been allowed to participate in the community kitchen operated by the authorities. The court also allowed the petitioners to hand over the procured food materials to the district supply officer to be distributed among the community kitchens and migrant labourers.