When music heals

Playback singer and performer Amritha Suresh’s new release ‘The Song of Hope’, is her optimistic musical offering to an ailing world

Published: 08th April 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By  Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: If there is one thing around us that is stronger than hope, it would be music. Even to a layman, music is a force that speaks right to the heart. When playback artist and performer Amritha Suresh decided to release her ‘Song of Hope’, she had something similar in mind. “The world is running a bit off-beat now. This song is an effort to bring the rhythm back,” she says. First of ‘Legends Live’, an ongoing series that will feature Amritha’s collaborations with few of the country’s masters, the song features Veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya. 

A composition by Amritha’s guru Guruji Acharya Mohan Kumar, it has been rendered as a ‘tarana’ (Thillana in Indian classical music, and refers to the use of syllables to make a song, without the use of actual lyrics).  The opening features the team’s jamming session, a catchy VHS-like video showing the laughs and talks between the creators, slowly the rhythm catches up. After a drop, you are eased into a beautiful void by Amritha’s deep voice, and it begins to stir up a storm in your ears. Rajesh Vaidhya is equally an enchanter, his Veena strings bringing in their magic.

Siddharth Nagarajan, the drummer and bassist catches up very soon, raising the medley to its peak. Amritha’s unparalleled skill in Hindustani classical music will leave you in awe right at the beginning, and then a hundred more times as the track progresses. Keyboard and arrangement by Anoop R Nair, who is also Amrita’s bandmate, is testimony to technical brilliance in the back-end.

Amritha, along with her sister Abhirami Suresh, participated in the second season of Big Boss, the popular reality television show, and only got back home after things got serious. “We joined the show pretty late, so we were already aware of the problem. But over the time we were there, the disease blew up and became a global disaster.

We were locked up in a house there, and coming back, social isolation awaited me,” she quips. But music practice and spending time with her family and daughter Avanthika has been a refreshing experience for her so far. “I’m checking out online classes, practising a lot. Never knew you could do so much with time,” she laughs. Apart from Legends Live, Amritha is currently working for a new movie ‘Sufiyum Sujathayum’, starring Jayasurya and Adithi Rao. Watch ‘The Song of Hope’ on Amrutham Gamay’s official YouTube page.

