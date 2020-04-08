Women and Children’s hospital to be upgraded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Government Women and Children’s Hospital at Mattanchery will soon be upgraded to the international standard with the district administration planning to set it up as the second Covid-19 centre.

As per the estimate, Rs 2 crore will be spent on the upgradation. “The project will be implemented with the MLA fund. K J Maxi, MLA, has already agreed to allocate Rs 1 crore for upgrading the hospital.

The upgradation will be beneficial to the residents of west Kochi too,” said District Collector S Suhas. He had recently visited the hospital as part of converting it into a Covid centre. Meanwhile, the district administration has carried out repair work worth Rs 40 lakh at the PVS hospital. “Several well-wishers have sponsored some hospital equipment. Besides, PWD, KSEB and other agencies have spent money on the repair,” said Suhas.