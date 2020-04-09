Corporation launches help desk

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To ensure the availability of emergency services to the public during the lockdown announced as part of the Covid-19 precautionary protocol, the Kochi Corporation has set up a help desk. In addition to the district administration’s state-level Corona War Room, the help desk will also help in integrating various services like primary health hospitals, taluk hospitals, district hospitals, police, fire and rescue services, ration distribution, ambulance, community kitchen and ICDS.

Kochi Corporation Welfare Standing Committee chairman P D Martin is in charge of the help desk which can be contacted by the public at 9495728416, 9495728516. WhatsApp is available on both the numbers.

Mayor Soumini Jain said that apart from the Health Department officers and members of Kochi Corporation, doctors, health inspectors and NUHM Vayomithram staff are also a part of the help desk team.