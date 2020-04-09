STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police stumble on missing person during patrolling

The police patrolling as a part of lockdown at Kaloor junction turned interesting when the cops caught a woman who was reported missing from New Delhi.

Police helping a woman who reached Kaloor Junction from Delhi on Thursday. After giving her precautionary tips, she was taken to the home for destitute women at Eroor | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police patrolling as a part of lockdown at Kaloor junction turned interesting when the cops caught a woman who was reported missing from New Delhi. According to Benny P D, SI with the Edappally traffic station, the woman, identified as Kajal Mittal, arrived in Kochi before March 16. “We have been enquiring about every person seen loitering on the roads. When we saw her, who looked to be out of place here, we spoke to her. She told us that she has been here since March 16,” said Benny.

She did not reveal much when they asked her about her family and whereabouts, he said. Finally, after much questioning, she gave the phone number of her husband. “When we called up her husband Mahesh Mittal, he said that she had gone missing from home and that he had filed a missing person’s complaint with the Delhi police. But after that, he didn’t pursue the matter any further,” said Benny. Kajal has a girl and a boy aged 13 and 14, respectively.

The husband said she suffered from epilepsy and has some problem with her leg. “Various things like her fully charged mobile raised our suspicion. We suspect that she has been living in the city somewhere. For the time being she is not responding to our queries,” said another officer. For now, she has been handed over to the Pink Police. “She will be taken to a hospital at Koonamavu at North Paravoor to test her for coronavirus and then will be housed at the home for destitute women at Eroor,” said Benny.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Mittal alleged that his wife has been spending a lot of time on the phone and they even had fought over it. “She used to talk to someone for long hours and she would get angry when I asked her to stop. I didn’t take it seriously until the day I found her gone with all the jewellery and money,” he alleged. Mahesh alleged she had even cleaned out the bank account. Kajal, meanwhile, refused to comment.

