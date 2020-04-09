Seven arrested for brewing illicit liquor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A four-member gang involved in illicit brewing at Mulanthuruthy landed in police net on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off received by Circle Inspector V S Shyamkumar, the gang was arrested with one litre of local arrack and the equipment used for brewing from an abandoned land near Padees bridge, Amballur, and all were in an inebriated stage, said police. Aravindan, 40, Biju Thoduvelil, 44, Sujith, 27, and Ambady Kannan, 26, all residents of Amballur, were the arrested.

“With the non-availability of liquor following the closure of bars and liquor outlets, the accused started illicit brewing. They confessed that they manufactured seven bottles of liquor and of these six bottles were consumed by themselves. The rest was seized by the police,” said an official.Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik has directed all station house officers within rural police limits to conduct stringent checks to crackdown illicit brewing after noticing that there was illegal sale of liquor and illicit brewing in some parts of the district during the lockdown period. According to the police officers, stringent action will continue in the coming days against bootleggers.

Three held at Moolamkuzhi

The Kochi City police arrested three youth who were allegedly involved in brewing of illicit liquor at Moolamkuzhi in Thoppumpady area on Wednesday. According to the police, Arun Kumar, 26, Naveen John, 26, both residents of Moolamkudi, and Vipin Joseph, 26, of Mundamveli were arrested while manufacturing illicit arrack using a pressure cooker. All were booked under relevant sections of the Abkari Act.

In another incident, a 28-year-old native of Valapattanam in Kannur, Ashique K V, was arrested with 120gm ganja from Kammattipadam near Kadavanthra.Meanwhile, the city police registered 43 cases for violating lockdown rules, arrested 55 persons and impounded 32 vehicles. The Ernakulam Rural police arrested 158 persons, registered 175 cases and seized 112 vehicles.