STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Drone revolution: Kochi-based startup helps cops enforce lockdown

According to Vishnu, whenever the police ask them, they help them out by launching the drones fitted with sirens, safety audio alert broadcasting and situational awareness system.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The unmanned aerial vehicle built by startup AI Aerial Dynamics

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Modelled on the lines of the Chinese, but not China-made! The drones deployed by the Kerala Police to track down lockdown violations are indigenously built by the startup ‘AI Aerial Dynamics’ incubated at Maker Village in Kalamassery here. Vishnu V Nath, founder and vice-president, AI Aerial Dynamics, said a striking feature of the drone is that unlike those used by filmmakers and others, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) designed by the company are powered by artificial intelligence (AI). 

“AI-powered UAVs enable  police officers to carry out surveillance tasks over locked down streets and residential areas,” he said.“We have inked an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Kerala Police after they evinced interest in purchasing the drones. However, for the time being, we are helping out  the officers with crowd control by deploying drones customised for the purpose,” said Vishnu. AI Aerial Dynamics has also developed newer versions which can carry out thermal scanning of crowds, collate data and process it to detect Covid-19 infection from a safe distance. 

According to Vishnu, whenever the police ask them, they help them out by launching the drones fitted with sirens, safety audio alert broadcasting and situational awareness system. “These have been used successfully in the coastal areas of districts like Kollam to disperse crowds and collate data,” he added.
The startup, with the technical and infrastructure backing of Maker Village, is right now carrying out trials of drones that can be deployed for aerial disinfection drives. 

“That version will  most probably be deployed in the post-lockdown period in association with the police  and the health department,” he said. Besides, the drones are equipped with features like urgent collection of medical samples,  delivery of medical supplies and on-demand emergency delivery in urban environments. “We are also providing technical support to the police and have been travelling to various parts of the state after being asked to do so,” said Vishnu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Drone
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp