Drone revolution: Kochi-based startup helps cops enforce lockdown

KOCHI: Modelled on the lines of the Chinese, but not China-made! The drones deployed by the Kerala Police to track down lockdown violations are indigenously built by the startup ‘AI Aerial Dynamics’ incubated at Maker Village in Kalamassery here. Vishnu V Nath, founder and vice-president, AI Aerial Dynamics, said a striking feature of the drone is that unlike those used by filmmakers and others, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) designed by the company are powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

“AI-powered UAVs enable police officers to carry out surveillance tasks over locked down streets and residential areas,” he said.“We have inked an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Kerala Police after they evinced interest in purchasing the drones. However, for the time being, we are helping out the officers with crowd control by deploying drones customised for the purpose,” said Vishnu. AI Aerial Dynamics has also developed newer versions which can carry out thermal scanning of crowds, collate data and process it to detect Covid-19 infection from a safe distance.

According to Vishnu, whenever the police ask them, they help them out by launching the drones fitted with sirens, safety audio alert broadcasting and situational awareness system. “These have been used successfully in the coastal areas of districts like Kollam to disperse crowds and collate data,” he added.

The startup, with the technical and infrastructure backing of Maker Village, is right now carrying out trials of drones that can be deployed for aerial disinfection drives.

“That version will most probably be deployed in the post-lockdown period in association with the police and the health department,” he said. Besides, the drones are equipped with features like urgent collection of medical samples, delivery of medical supplies and on-demand emergency delivery in urban environments. “We are also providing technical support to the police and have been travelling to various parts of the state after being asked to do so,” said Vishnu.