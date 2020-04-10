STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For a beaming smile

The ongoing lockdown has left people with no means to venture out of their homes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing lockdown has left people with no means to venture out of their homes. While everyone is taking steps to avoid contracting the Covid-19 virus; the primary being washing hands multiple times a day, dental hygiene is also crucial to keep oneself in the pink of health. In this regard, dentists have come out with a few tips you can follow. 

According to Dr Manikandan G R, a a consultant periodontist and convener of Council for Dental Health and Awareness, Indian Dental Association, Thiruvananthapuram, some minor steps can be taken at home to avoid dental problems. “Do not use mouthwash unnecessarily and without the instruction of your dentist as it could lead to unnecessary chemical burns. Tongue hygiene is also very important to avoid bad breath. So, clean your tongue once daily. Refrain from using stainless steel tongue cleaners as they may damage your taste buds,” says Dr Manikandan. 

“Clean removable dental fixtures or dentures using cleansing tablets or solutions and make sure they are disinfected well on a daily basis. Take a balanced diet, exercise and get adequate sleep. Kindly refrain from smoking and limit your alcohol intake,” Dr Manikandan adds.  “Owing to stress due to the lockdown, there are chances that you may develop dental problems such as aphthous ulcers, dry mouth, jaw joint problems, gum diseases and so on. In such cases always communicate with your dentist.” To answer queries, the Indian Dental Association has set up a helpline in each district. It can be accessed online at www.idakerala.org.

TIPS FOR DENTAL HYGIENE 

  • In case of toothache, bleeding gums, swelling or ulcers talk to your dentist and avoid self medication. Unnecessary use of antibiotics should be avoided.
  • Brush your teeth twice daily and remove the food lodged between teeth using proper interdental aids. Never use your bare hand or fingernails to remove the food particles between teeth.
  • Always keep your toothbrush at least six feet away from the toilet. Rinse with likewarm water before use.
  • Refrain from vigorous brushing and using gel-based toothpaste. The proper practice should be to use a soft or medium toothbrush with a flexible handle, a cream-based toothpaste and your movement should be vibratory strokes up and down for three minutes. 
