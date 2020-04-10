Kuttampuzha tribals immune to lockdown blues

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown have brought the country to a standstill, disrupting the lives of everyone. Well, almost everyone.For nearly 265 tribal families at Kuttampuzha, a remote forest area in the district, there has hardly been any noticeable change in their daily lives. Families in the Kunjippara, Variyam, Thalavachapra and Thera tribal colonies of Kuttampuzha panchayat said the pandemic or the lockdown had not affected their routine.

“The tribals’ routine is almost similar to the ‘lockdown life’. Normally, we visit the Kothamangalam market once a week for purchasing groceries. Since going there is a little expensive due to the transportation cost involved, only a few people go and purchase the goods for other families. We have been doing the same during the lockdown. Also, the government is supplying ration to us.

Hence, we don’t feel much difference,” said Anil Ponnupilla, chieftain (moopan) of Variyam colony.“We don’t require every grocery item to survive. We have the forest and will get most of what we require from there,” said Anil who came to know about Covid-19 and the lockdown via the radio.

Work as usual

The tribal families are busy collecting honey, turmeric and rubber during the lockdown. “This is the season to get honey. Since dealers are unable to collect the product, we are storing the honey and will hand over the stocks when everything is settled. As we are maintaining a distance from outsiders, we are not worried to go to work,” said Suneesh, a resident of Variyam tribal colony.

Only tribal women engaged in making bamboo mats have stopped the work as the State Bamboo Corporation has stopped collecting them due to the curbs on the entry into the forest. “There is no point in making a large number of mats and storing them,” said Kanthi, a member.

The tribals also don’t wear masks while stepping out of their homes. “We don’t require it at present. Those going to the market wear it. Though a large number of the residents are elders, none has complained of fever or other disease,” said Anil.