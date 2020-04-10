LiveJam Foundation’s ‘Easter at Home’ on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With social distancing and self-isolation in effect amid the Covid-19 pandemic, people are taking to the virtual world to stay connected. Using social media and streaming platforms for conversations and celebrations has become a recent norm. In this regard, LiveJam Foundation, a international NGO, is collaborating with renowned musicians and influential speakers in India to host a digital celebration titled, ‘Easter at Home’, which will be held on Friday at 8.30pm on the LiveJam Facebook page (www.facebook.com/livejammer).

The programme is aimed at spreading the message of hope to a world currently facing crisis. Hosted by Bonny Andrews, founder of LiveJam Foundation, the event will have a line-up of eight speakers and artists ringing in the message #HopeIsHere. Stephen Devassy, Sheldon Bangera and Emmanuel Joseph (Jaago Music); Alobo Naga, Cameron Mendes of Yeshua Ministires; Sam Alex and Prakruthi of Bridge Music will be performing their original compositions specially recorded for the event.

“There’s never been a better time for us to come together in solidarity sharing a message of hope,” says Bonny Andrews. The Facebook premiere will also have an inspirational pep talk by Benny Prasad, musician and instrumentalist credited with designing the world’s first Bongo Guitar. He also holds the world record for being the fastest man to visit all 195 countries in the world.