Navy conducts medical evacuation trials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command started medical evacuation trials on Thursday to prepare for the emergency transfer of personnel from Lakshadweep and from ships at sea in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. Trials for evacuation of patients were undertaken on board an advanced light helicopter and a Dornier aircraft of the Navy.

Feasibility study was undertaken for in-house modification to isolate the cockpit and cabin area of the aircraft by installing polythene film screen to prevent contact with the patient. Aircrew wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) undertook the sortie to understand the nuances of flying with extra gear. The w was flown at different heights to understand the efficacy of the modifications and effect of PPE on the crew. Airlifting the patient was also simulated.