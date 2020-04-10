NPOL provides alcohol-based sanitisers to Navy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in Kochi has delivered 2,000 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitisers for Navy personnel on duty. The bottles were handed over to the Southern Naval Command on Thursday. NPOL is developing Infrared scanners and UV light-based kiosks for identifying and collecting samples from the suspected carriers of the pandemic. It will also source PPEs developed by the DRDO and deliver it to INHS Sanjivini, the naval hospital in Kochi.