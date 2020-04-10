STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Outbreak triggers panic among pet lovers

Veterinary doctors have noted an increase in panic calls as owners are apprehensive about their pets’ health

Representational image | Vinay Madapu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reports of a tiger in a New York Zoo testing positive for coronavirus has triggered panic across the globe, with pet parents anxious about their four-legged companions. This has also led to several abandoning their pets near garbage dumps. While the British Veterinary Association website crashed with feline parents expressing their worry over their furballs, closer home veterinary doctors have noted an increase in panic calls from owners who are apprehensive about their pets’ health.

Shyam Sundar, a resident in Kochi who owns three cats Truce, War and Peace, said he was perplexed when he heard a plethora of articles suggesting that pets could transmit the disease. “After a call to my vet, I realised that such bogus claims could spread panic and be detrimental to pets. I was asked to maintain hygiene -- mine and that of my cats,” he says. “I receive calls from people asking frequent questions on their safety and whether their animals should be isolated until the Covid-19 threat is over,” says Dr Annie Varghese, a retired senior veterinary surgeon, Animal Husbandry Department. She is currently a senior veterinary surgeon with Companion Animal Practice.

She emphasises that different forms of coronavirus had been found in animals such as civets. For instance, a particular form of coronavirus called coronaviral enteritis causes diarrhoea in puppies. But, it has a preventive vaccine. “The coronavirus infects man through air. However, in animals, it transmits via touch. Therefore, we insist pet owners keep their pets clean and sanitise their hands afterwards,” says Dr Annie.
Dr Sooraj K, director of Cochin Pet Hospital, refutes claims that pets were potential transmitters.

“Pets have not exhibited any symptoms of the coronavirus. Hitherto, we haven’t received any authentic study report that says otherwise. Research is underway, on zoonotic transmission, but nothing can be confirmed for now. WHO hasn’t commented on the same,” he says. According to a study published on Wednesday on the website of ‘Science’ journal, ferrets are likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease. This has prompted WHO authorities to look into the matter. 
Dr Arun Kumar, a veterinary doctor with Cochin Pet Hospital, says that further information on the same can only be unearthed in the coming days.

“However, cats are usually prone to a few viral diseases among themselves, without any human involvement,” he says. The study published on the website also mentioned that chickens, ducks, pigs and dogs were unlikely to catch the virus. “The virus is species-specific, as per genetic mutation. Study reports on dogs showed that they tested negative for the virus. Felines are susceptible, in comparison. According to British scientists, even though cats don’t transmit the disease, they could be carriers. We have strictly requested Covid-19 patients to stay away from their pets. But, on the whole, pets are safe as long as they’re clean and taken care of. Pet parents do not have to worry,” Dr Sooraj added.

