SCMS develops preventive materials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To deal with Covid-19 crisis, the Robotics Centre at SCMS College of Engineering and Technology has developed a cost-effective technology. “The shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) - stemming from the rising demand for gloves, face masks and ventilators - has left doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers dangerously ill-equipped to care for patients. We wanted to do something in this regard,” said Sunil Jacob, director, SCMS Robotics Centre.

The team has devised four types of innovative preventive measures as a part of their research programme. It includes a low-cost splash protection face mask. “This protects doctors from the droplet transmission. The team has also developed reusable N95 compatible face mask with 3D printed filter which can be removed and replaced periodically.

Besides, a door opener that helps the user to open doors without touching the knob or activate the lift button without physically touching the switches have also been developed. Ventilator splitter (Y splitter) is another innovation fabricated and 3D printed on the fablab campus. These projects will be submitted for recognition from related departments,” said Pramod P Thevannoor, vice-chairman, SCMS Educational Group.