‘Steps will be taken to rescue Lakshadweep residents’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal on Thursday said, steps will be initiated to rescue natives of the island who are currently stranded in Kerala following the lockdown. The decision was taken after a meeting with authorities held on the day. The passenger ship service from Kochi to Lakshadweep has been stalled since March 25. Moreover, transportation facilities between islands in the Lakshadweep archipelago have been halted for the past 16 days.

Till now, no Covid- 19 cases were reported from the island. According to the MP, more than 100 of the island’s residents are in Kochi and Kozhikode for medical treatment. “After ensuring that these persons did not contract the virus, they will be shifted to the island where home quarantine procedures will be adopted. There are also officials who are currently stranded in Lakshadweep and steps will be taken to move them back to Kerala. There is adequate stock of food and medicinal supplies in the island,” the MP said.