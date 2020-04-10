STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uncertainty worries students

Though companies have assured them that the offers are still in place, there has been no notification about joining dates 

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the IITs and IIMs are worried whether multinational companies might rescind placement orders their deal, engineering colleges and universities in the state too are going through a similar scenario.“Even though there has been no communication from companies withdrawing job offers, they have postponed the joining dates of selected candidates,” said Biju Scaria, placement officer, MA College, Kothamangalam.

According to him, most companies that come for the recruitment drive in IITs and IIMs are based in the UK and the USA. “The current economic situation of western countries is clearly not in good shape. However, the same can’t be said about the Indian market. The aftereffects of the global economic crisis on the Indian economy are yet to be assessed. Since most of our recruiters are Indian companies, we haven’t seen any major rollback of offers,” said Biju. According to him, the college has been following up with companies and they have assured that the offers are still in place.

“However, they will notify us about the joining dates later,” he added. According to Sasi Kumar, principal of SCMS School of Technology and Management, of the 75 per cent students who were recruited, many are yet to receive their offer letters. “The students have started getting worried now. However, when we contacted the companies, they said the offers were still on the table and that the process of releasing offer letters was getting prolonged due to the lockdown,” he said.

Many companies like Tata Consultancy Services have already begun training candidates through online courses. Candidates who complete the assessments first are informed of their joining dates,” he said. But that doesn’t mean others will not be informed, he added.

‘Readiness of  candidates a worry’
Another concern companies have raised is the readiness of candidates. According to Franklin Robert, placement officer, Cusat, they are worried whether students will be available when called in as their exams are yet to be over. “However, in the case of Cusat, the placement drive was over before the pandemic started,” he added.

According to Biju, another factor that could affect recruitment is the availability of new projects. “Candidates are usually recruited for new projects by IT firms, whose clients are majorly based out of India. Now, if the client decides to drop or suspend the project for an indefinite period owing to the pandemic or any other reason, candidates might not receive their offer letters anytime soon,” said Biju.X

