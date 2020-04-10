STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When the virtual becomes all too real

The void left by socialisation and activities in our lives is slowly being taken over by the virtual space. Online sessions and workshops are giving us all someone to teach, and learn from

Published: 10th April 2020

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Yesterday, yours truly was watching the first quarantine edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, one of the most successful talk shows to ever air in the history of television. Unlike her poised, polished studio appearance, Ellen was in her sweatpants. Andy Lassner, her producer, who is apparently living in the lawn, and her limited crew were talking to her over earpieces. Singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were on a video call, and Chrissy kept talking about how she did her own makeup for three hours because she appeared on TV after so long. Afterwards, Ellen took a break and said, “Be back soon, it’s not like we have anywhere to go”.

Suddenly, it sunk in for me. That we are all really on the same boat - the party animals, the public figures, wanderlusts and corporate slaves, all in the same circle. Our only chance at keeping ourselves together is to maybe use this virtual space to recreate a global community that teaches, learns and converses with each other. “I am not ashamed to admit it, but I do spend my entire day on the phone. I live alone, and for people like us, friends and outdoors matter.

Loneliness begins to creep in no matter how young you are. So I started taking cooking lessons from my friends who post videos of simple dishes. I also signed up for an online guitar class. And it is really helpful,” says Niranjan Sidharth, a Malayali software professional who lives in Chennai. Abhishek Gopurathinkal of Mr. Ago, the Kochi-based psychedelic rock band, has been quite active performing online. “Mostly, people tune in, and go off, it’s hard to sustain their attention on Instagram. They have the option to swipe from one thing to another, unlike during a live show, where you are in a space, listening to a particular person. But we do get to read the comments and respond to it as the show is going on, which is quite fun,” he says. But above all, he is happy about the initiatives that are helping music cross borders even during times like these.

Here are our picks for you to tune into and keep yourself entertained during these quarantine seasons

Food

@basims_plate offers short videos on home-made Kerala delicacies from food-blogger Basim Nalakath’s household.
@karishma_sakhrani, Mumbai-based lifestyle and travel blogger will help you with easy short-eats and desserts

Music and art

@qrated.in organises Kerplunk live sessions every day at 5, featuring artists from across the country
@rbiddulp on Instagram has free videos and live sessions on drawing named ‘Draw with Rob’, by illustrator Rob Biddulph

Makeup and fitness
Follow @enicoreblimey to work out with Eni, a personal trainer based in London through live workout sessions both on Facebook and Instagram@theinkblot_g3  is a look into city-based stylist and model Gayathri’s make-up experiments and tutorials that you can try at home

