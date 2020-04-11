Asking accused to surrender passport for bail illegal: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has observed that asking anyone charged with a bailable offence to surrender their passport as a condition for granting them bail is illegal. The court issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by two persons accused in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export and Transport, Sales, Distribution, Storage and Advertisements) Act.

The magistrate had granted them bail on some conditions, one of which was that they surrender their passports.“All the offences alleged against the accused are bailable. In such a scenario, it is illegal to direct them to surrender their passports before a court as a condition for granting them bail,” said the court which ordered that the passports be returned to the accused.