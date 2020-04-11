Bring Kerala’s expats back, demands Global Pravasi Association

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With many Malayali expatriates left stranded in countries the world over, Global Pravasi Association has demanded both Central and state governments to intervene and initiate steps to bring them back to the state, with immediate effect.“With the ongoing travel restrictions, Keralites numbering in lakhs are reportedly stuck in Middle Eastern countries. It’s not just those who were cured of the Covid-19 infection. They include acute patients, senior citizens and pregnant women.

All of them are facing lack of medicines and sufficient food,” said Salam Pappinissery, chairman of the association.The association submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, in the issue.

According to the association, many are struggling without regular incomes. “With stringent restrictions in place, many have lost jobs. Those who have arrived on visiting visas are also stranded there,” he said.Following the restriction on international air routes to India, many of them are still apprehensive about booking flight tickets.

“Though a few airlines have started accepting bookings, expatriates are still in dilemma over the uncertain futures prevailing in the aviation sector. Government should allow restricted entry into the country and ensure quarantine facilities for returning expats. And once the lockdown is lifted, government should facilitate tests to ensure only Covid-19 negative individuals enter the country,” said Salam.