Councillor draws ire for celebrating birthday at community kitchen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Some parents have postponed the marriage of their children, some others cancelled the first birthday of their children, and some persons failed to attend the funeral of their close relatives — all because of the Covid-19 social distancing protocol. While people across the nation are remaining indoors to fight the deadly virus, some Congress councillors of the corporation have thrown the protocol to the wind by holding the birthday celebration of a woman councillor.

The birthday of Chakkaraparambu councillor Naseema was celebrated at the community kitchen set up at Anjumana. It is learnt that seven Congress councillors and a CPM councillor took part in the celebration. Though it happened on Monday, the news came to light only on Friday after Naseema shared the picture of the function on her Facebook page.

“The incident happened around 12.15pm on Monday. Councillor Joseph Alex who came to know about Naseema’s birthday through a Facebook notification brought a cake to the community kitchen to surprise her. Only a few councillors, corporation staff and the persons who were helping in the packaging of food attended the function,” said a person who was present.

The corporation councillors’ action came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the officials to avoid “celebrations” at community kitchens to reduce the number of people. “It is against the protocol. How can the councillors behave in such an irresponsible manner? The celebration has delayed the distribution of meals to the homeless people and those who are under home quarantine. The woman councillor who posted it on her Facebook page has spread a negative image about the councillors among the public. The councillor and the one who organised the event should resign from the post,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader in the council.

However, former health standing committee chairperson V K Minimol said the celebration was wrapped up in five minutes. “Besides Naseema, we all have been working in the community kitchen for the last two weeks. A councillor brought a cake when he returned after delivering food to the people under home quarantine. We didn’t breach protocol,” said Minimol.